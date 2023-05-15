Luke Jensen Purchases 34 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Luke Jensen bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($189.20).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 8.58 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 432.82 ($5.46). 1,456,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,099. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 380.30 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 602.05.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.94) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.39) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.09) to GBX 560 ($7.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.34) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.89).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.