LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $3,968.68 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem."

