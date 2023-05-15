MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

MGNX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

