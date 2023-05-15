Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $56.00. The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 230162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

