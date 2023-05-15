Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,473 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13,031.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

RSG stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

