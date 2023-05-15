Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.