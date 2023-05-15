Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VFH opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

