Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

