Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 46,461.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

BRO opened at $65.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

