Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.77%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.