Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,444 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $126.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

