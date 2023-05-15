Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.6 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

