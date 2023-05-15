Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 41,927,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

