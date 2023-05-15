Mary Louise Bohn Sells 30,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GOLF traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 273,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,835. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,978 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

