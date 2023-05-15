Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04.

On Monday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.41. 1,956,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,439. The company has a market cap of $363.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

