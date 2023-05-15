Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 773,595 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,595 shares during the quarter. Zhihu comprises approximately 0.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,301,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 66.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 734,997 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,881. The firm has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.73%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

