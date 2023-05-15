Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 6,837 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,000,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 393,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,611. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

