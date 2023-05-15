Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,126 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,610,000 after purchasing an additional 122,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE TSM traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,609. The firm has a market cap of $437.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

