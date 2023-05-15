Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

