Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Position Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,742 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. RPO LLC grew its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JMAC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.