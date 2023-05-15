McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.25. The stock had a trading volume of 529,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,137. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

