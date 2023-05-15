Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicover AB (publ) (MCVEF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.