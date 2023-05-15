Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

