Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Buys £9,500 in Stock

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) insider Howard Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,987.38).

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:MHN opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.54. Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.25.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

