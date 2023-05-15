Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.87 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $253,106.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009037 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

