Metahero (HERO) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $248,928.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008923 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.