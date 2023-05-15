Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Update

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,829. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD traded down $5.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,377.57. 12,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,248. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,488.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,470.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.