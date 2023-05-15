Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 3,101,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,432,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $563.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 77.36%. Analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.