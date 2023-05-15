Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $86,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

SCCO opened at $70.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

