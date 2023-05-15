Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $80,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $746.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

