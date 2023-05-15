Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

LULU opened at $375.19 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.18. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.