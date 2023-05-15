Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 964,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $97,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5,888.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $119.37 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

