Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 181,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,471. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

