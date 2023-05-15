Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 190,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

