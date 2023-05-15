Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.43. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

