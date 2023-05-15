MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

