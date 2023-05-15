MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $152,095.51 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

