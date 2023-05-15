monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $131.10

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.10, but opened at $150.91. monday.com shares last traded at $148.01, with a volume of 915,623 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.