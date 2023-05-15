Monetta Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,587,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,914,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

