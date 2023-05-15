Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $6.60

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00024240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,794,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,951,639 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

