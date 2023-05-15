MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 131,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 137,671 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.70.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $821.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

