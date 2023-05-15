Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $10,625,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $290.76. 77,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

