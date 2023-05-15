National Bank Financial Trims Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Target Price to C$20.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUGDF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS LUGDF traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

