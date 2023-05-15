National Bank Financial Trims Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Target Price to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 3.1 %

YLWDF opened at $9.74 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

