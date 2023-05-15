National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.05 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

