NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

