Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,600 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,005.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NTOIF stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.