Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 4,065 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $457.52. 246,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.