Nicholas Company Inc. Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $165.47. 54,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $36,710,417. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.