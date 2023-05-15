Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $58,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

WDAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.88. 168,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,834. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

