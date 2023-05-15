Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $51,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 168,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,023,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,224,000 after purchasing an additional 402,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.85. 2,568,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

